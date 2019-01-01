You might’ve seen pictures of packed beaches across Sydney over the weekend, and you’d be forgiven for thinking they could’ve been taken before lockdown. It's highlighted an all too familiar divide between those who can, and those who cannot, depending on where they live. But this isn’t a scene only locked down Sydneysiders are familiar with. The weekend's 'beach shaming' speaks to how we’ve all enjoyed different privileges at different stages over the past 18 months, and how freedom has never been linear as we learn to live with Covid.



Plus, people are having a lot of feelings about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s official red carpet reunion. Why?



And why is talking about exercise so very… uncomfortable?

Recommendations: Jessie wants you to read Sally Rooney's new book, Beautiful World, Where Are You



Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

Producer: Emma Gillespie

