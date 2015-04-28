Bali 9, The Bachelorette and Babies.

How social media is changing the way we deal with death. Rosie Waterland reviews The Bachelorette before it's even started. Why is Mia's son taking a pregnancy test? And Jamila says no to mindfulness.

Show notes

Vale, Andrew and Myuran. Our hearts are heavy

Holly Wainwright writes what so many of us are feeling over the Bali 9

And some lighter news

The Kylie Jenner Challenge

The Grey's Anatomy character that made Jam emotional

The Bachelorette announced

Three reasons you need to know about Amy Schumer right now

Jam recommends The Stalking of Julia Gillard.

