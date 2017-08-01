Bad Bosses, Midults and the Politics of Sex Robots

Are you over 35? Did you know that you are officially 'middle-aged'? If that title doesn't sit well with you, we have good news, there’s a new word for your stage of life, and it will make you feel cooler. What do you do when you don’t get along with your boss? It’s the listener dilemma we’ve all wondered about. Jessie doesn’t like saying Hello or Goodbye, so Mia and Holly decide to give her some hard and fast etiquette rules. Plus, is it problematic to spend $15,000 ona life-size, eerily realistic, silicone sex robot named Harmony? Holly’s answer may surprise you.

Show notes

Your host is Holly Wainwright with Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

Your producer is Elissa Ratliff

Monique Bowley is on holidays

Holly recommends Double X Gabfest Podcast on the 150 Greatest Albums made by women.

Mia recommends The Incredible Jessica James on Netflix and buying a longer charging cord for your phone.

Jessie recommends forcing your kids into debating at school.

