Imagine a good deed you did in your life gets used by a writer as inspiration for a short story without your permission. Imagine you don’t like how that story makes you look. Now imagine you try to destroy that writers career. Today Jessie, Holly, Mia deep dive the controversial NYT piece ‘Bad Art Friend’ which has set tongues wagging in the US, to decide whose side they are on, and if anyone comes out looking good.



