After so long apart, everyone is hanging out for the end of the year and planning get-togethers with family and friends around Christmas. Most of us feel safe to do so, given over 90 per cent of the country is vaccinated. But that still means roughly 1 in 10 of Aussies aren't. So how do you manage the awkward invitation conversation with your brother's girlfriend, or your Uncle Steve who have no plans to get the jab?



CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Sydney Pead

Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney

