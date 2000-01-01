News
The Awkward Christmas Vaccination Conversation

After so long apart, everyone is hanging out for the end of the year and planning get-togethers with family and friends around Christmas. Most of us feel safe to do so, given over 90 per cent of the country is vaccinated. But that still means roughly 1 in 10 of Aussies aren't. So how do you manage the awkward invitation conversation with your brother's girlfriend, or your Uncle Steve who have no plans to get the jab?

Don't forget, MPlus Subscribers can find all the good stuff we talk about and recommend on Mamamia podcasts here, in our recco list! It's super convenient. 

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Sydney Pead
Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney