SPECIAL EPISODE: The Bushfires

Since September, Australia has experienced the worst bushfires in our history. The conditions have been described as “apocalyptic” and likened to “an atomic bomb” as fires continue to burn in every state and territory in the country.

On New Year’s Eve tens of thousands of Australians found themselves trapped by fire with no power or mobile phone service. We speak to Mamamia’s Editor, Clare Stephens, who was one of them.

The loss of homes, business, wildlife and, at last count, 23 lives, is being mourned all over the world. In this special episode of Mamamia Out Loud, Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens discuss what’s happened, why such fury is being directed at our Prime Minister and perhaps most importantly, what can be done to help.

For a full list of where to donate, see the list below:

New South Wales

Support your local brigade

https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/volunteer/support-your-local-brigade

Support firefighter’s families

http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/news-and-media/general-news/featured/support-for-firefighter-families

Giveit NSW - you can donate money or find specific items that have been requested for donation

https://givit.worldsecuresystems.com/items-needed?campaign=50

Mogo Zoo Fire Recovery

https://au.gofundme.com/f/mogo-zoo-fire-recovery

Port Macquarie Koala Hospital

https://au.gofundme.com/f/help-thirsty-koalas-devastated-by-recent-fires

Victoria

Bushfire Appeal for the ongoing support of bushfire survivors

https://www.vic.gov.au/bushfireappeal

Gippsland Emergency Relief Fund

https://www.gerf.org.au/donate/

GoFundMe pages have been set up for the Victorian communities of Cudgewa https://bit.ly/2Qr1F3b and Mallacoota https://www.gofundme.com/f/mallacoota-fires-support-fund

Wildlife Victoria

https://www.facebook.com/donate/466018984334454/2938373519529456/

South Australia

CFS foundation

https://cfsfoundation.org.au/donate

Queensland

RFBAQ Donations

https://rfbaq.org/donate-to-a-specific-brigade

Queensland-government-backed Givit is coordinating donations of items across Australia.

https://givit.worldsecuresystems.com/items-needed?campaign=4

General Help

Donate blood with the Australian Red Cross

https://www.donateblood.com.au/

Australian Lions Foundation

https://www.givenow.com.au/australianlionsfoundation

RSPCA

https://www.rspcansw.org.au/

Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery

https://www.redcross.org.au/campaigns/disaster-relief-and-recovery-donate