SPECIAL EPISODE: The Bushfires

Since September, Australia has experienced the worst bushfires in our history. The conditions have been described as “apocalyptic” and likened to “an atomic bomb” as fires continue to burn in every state and territory in the country.
On New Year’s Eve tens of thousands of Australians found themselves trapped by fire with no power or mobile phone service. We speak to Mamamia’s Editor, Clare Stephens, who was one of them.
The loss of homes, business, wildlife and, at last count, 23 lives, is being mourned all over the world. In this special episode of Mamamia Out Loud, Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens discuss what’s happened, why such fury is being directed at our Prime Minister and perhaps most importantly, what can be done to help.
For a full list of where to donate, see the list below:
New South Wales
- Support your local brigade
https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/volunteer/support-your-local-brigade
- Support firefighter’s families
http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/news-and-media/general-news/featured/support-for-firefighter-families
- Giveit NSW - you can donate money or find specific items that have been requested for donation
https://givit.worldsecuresystems.com/items-needed?campaign=50
- Mogo Zoo Fire Recovery
https://au.gofundme.com/f/mogo-zoo-fire-recovery
- Port Macquarie Koala Hospital
https://au.gofundme.com/f/help-thirsty-koalas-devastated-by-recent-fires
Victoria
- Bushfire Appeal for the ongoing support of bushfire survivors
https://www.vic.gov.au/bushfireappeal
- Gippsland Emergency Relief Fund
https://www.gerf.org.au/donate/
- GoFundMe pages have been set up for the Victorian communities of Cudgewa https://bit.ly/2Qr1F3b and Mallacoota https://www.gofundme.com/f/mallacoota-fires-support-fund
- Wildlife Victoria
https://www.facebook.com/donate/466018984334454/2938373519529456/
South Australia
- CFS foundation
https://cfsfoundation.org.au/donate
Queensland
- RFBAQ Donations
https://rfbaq.org/donate-to-a-specific-brigade
- Queensland-government-backed Givit is coordinating donations of items across Australia.
https://givit.worldsecuresystems.com/items-needed?campaign=4
General Help
- Donate blood with the Australian Red Cross
https://www.donateblood.com.au/
- Australian Lions Foundation
https://www.givenow.com.au/australianlionsfoundation
- RSPCA
- Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery
https://www.redcross.org.au/campaigns/disaster-relief-and-recovery-donate
- WIRES for animal support and care
https://www.wires.org.au/donate/emergency-fund