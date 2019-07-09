Australia Is Embarrassing Ash Barty

World number one and all-round Tennis champion Ash Barty was knocked out of the Wimbledon Tennis competition this week after a three-set loss to American Alison Riske. And it made Jessie realise something ...that since Ash’s success at the French Open, Australia has kind of been hovering around Ash like a helicopter parent. So are we embarrassing her?

Plus, we always talk about red flags going into relationships and friendships and even workplaces, but what about the green flags that make people good?

And have you heard of the attention economy? Well if not, don’t worry because Mia is here to explain and she’s using the American Soccer team as the perfect example.

With Holly away, we’ve got the fabulous Rachel Corbett stepping in to drive the bus…

