Are You An Overachiever Or An Ostrich?

Is calling someone an overachiever a compliment or an insult? Holly thinks it’s a compliment, Jessie thinks it’s a backhanded dig.
And do you refuse to look at your finances and just pray the ATM will give you money when you go to get some out? Chances are, you’re a money ostrich.
Plus, we chat to viral photographer Edwina Robertson who is currently on a mission to educate people about the drought.
The End Bits
Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman
Producer: Elissa Ratliff
With thanks to Edwina Robertson. Support her One Bucket page here.
RECOMMENDATIONS
Jessie: Listening to the Jo Rogan Podcast on Sleep
Holly: Going to the movies and seeing Hotel Transylvania 2 or The Incredibles 2
Mia: Reading There Are No Grown-Ups: A Midlife Coming-of-Age Story Book by Pamela Druckerman
