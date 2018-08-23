Just a warning, this is a politics-free podcast. Stay tuned for our bonus episode on all things #Libspill this afternoon.

Phone calls are dead. But there are four (count 'em) conversations that you just can't have over text. Or, can you?

When Netflix dropped the trailer for Insatiable, many, many people asked for it to be banned. 'No', we said. 'Let's wait and see', we said. Well, it's here, and is it as bad and offensive as it seemed? Our Entertainment Editor Laura Brodnik says no, it's worse.

Also, it's been two years since Instagram invented Stories. And we have one question: Are We Having Fun Yet?

The End Bits

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Buy tickets for our live shows here.

RECOMMENDATIONS

Leigh: Mecca Lip Delicious in a stick.

Jessie: Philips Laser Hair removal and Blonde Shampoo - Provoke Touch of Silver Shampoo

Holly: Oh Cosmetics Mineral Pro and Nivea Lip Balm tinted

Mia: Sienna Byron Bay Nail Polish

COME TALK TO US

Read Laura Brodnik's piece on Insatiable here.

Join the Out Louders Facebook group here.

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.