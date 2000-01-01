Sign up to the Out Loud newsletter here

With more than 40,000 Aussie citizens of Ukrainian descent and more than 80,000 of Russian descent, we're not as far away from this war as you might think. We discuss how the situation in Ukraine has developed in the last 24 hours, and hear from an Australian/Ukrainian Outlouder feeling scared and powerless.



Plus, what the Opposition leader’s “hot Albo” makeover says about the lengths pollies will go to, to win us over in an election year.

And our best and worst of the week, including a Wordle scandal and the end of an era for Holly.

Recommendations: Mia wants you to send voice memo's to your mates, instead of texting.

The End Bits:

You can support Ukraine citizens on the ground via these websites/organisations:

United Help Ukraine - This nonprofit organization receives and distributes donations, food and medical supplies to displaced Ukrainians

Red Cross - Donations made to the Ukraine crisis support humanitarian work in the country

Nova Ukraine - a Ukraine-based nonprofit, provides citizens with everything from baby food and hygiene products, to clothes and household supplies.

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaoutloud

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, Claire Murphy

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.