Fake Melania 2.0

There’s a rumour about Melania Trump that's gaining international attention. It started with the theory there's been a "fake" Melania standing in for the First Lady at official events. Now, the internet is abuzz with the theory there are TWO fake Melanias. From their posture, to their height and bone structure, something isn't right.

And, Jessie explains a story involving thirteen Australian women, who were forced to have an invasive medical exam at Doha Airport, after a newborn baby was found abandoned in a bathroom at the terminal.

Plus, the team share their insights in a Group Therapy session, after an anonymous Outlouder reached out, caught between her friendship circle and her sister.

