Picture this: A magazine insert, like the ones you might find in a Sunday newspaper. A beautiful woman adorns the cover wearing tight clothes, maybe even a bikini. The accompanying headline? Lots of words about how it doesn't matter what you look like. Sound familiar? On today's Daily Drop, we're talking about women's bodies... Rather, we're talking about why, if we're so DONE with talking about women's bodies, are we constantly doing just that?

Produced by Emma Gillespie