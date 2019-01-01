News
The Politics Of A $30,000 Face

mamamia out loud

16 hours ago · 39 minutes

Relationships in the workplace and Hugh Marks: Is it ever ok to date your boss? Over the weekend a high-profile media executive resigned suddenly after his relationship with one of his direct reports was exposed. If there’s no policy in your contract, Holly wants to know if there's anything wrong with dating your boss? Or your boss asking you out?

Plus, Angie Kent appeared on the cover of a magazine yesterday, alongside a headline detailing how much the former bachelorette might spend to 'look' a certain way. Can women ever win when it comes to talking about (or not talking about) what they put in their face? 

And, You've heard about love languages, so what about apology languages? Whether it's with friends, at work or at home, Jessie tells us about the importance of understanding how we prefer to communicate "sorry".

THE END BITS

Recommendations: Jessie wants you to watch Totally Under Control. Mia's favourite mascara right now is MCoBeauty. Vote for us in the Australian Podcast Awards Listener's Choice here! Follow us on Instagram @MamamiaOutLoud 

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens.

Producer: Emma Gillespie

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

 

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

