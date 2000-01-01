We watched 'And Just Like That' and boy, did we have some feelings! We debrief on the emotions of seeing these characters 17 years after they left our TV screens. Don't worry, no spoilers here!



Plus, the pandemic has seen us lose control over so much of our lives, but Mia has realised we're clawing it back in all kinds of ways.



And our Best and Worst of the week.



Check out Mia's review on "And Just Like That" here!

The End Bits

Get more Mamamia Out Loud over at MPlus!

Recommendations: Jessie wants you to watch NITRAM on Stan.

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaoutloud

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Sydney Pead

Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.