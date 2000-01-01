A Feisty Debate About Instagram's #ChallengeAccepted

Have you suddenly noticed black-and-white portraits in your Instagram feed? They'll likely be closeups of women's faces — some famous, plenty not — with a few names tagged and a caption that declares "#challengeaccepted". So, what is the challenge exactly? And why are celebrities and normal women alike taking part in it?

Plus, The Bachelorette has been announced and... THERE'S TWO OF THEM. We’re the third country to do this, and in the other two markets, it hasn’t ended well. So, will these two women be pitted against each other?

And, is the environmental load falling disproportionately on women?

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens, and Mia Freedman

With thanks to Rebecca Sparrow.

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Recommendations: Make Alison Roman's famous stew by following this recipe: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jaN3qsqXt38

