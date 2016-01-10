The Thriller: The Girl On The Train, Paula Hawkins

It outsold Dan Brown’s The DaVinci Code and has been sitting at the top of the charts since its release. A page turner for sure; a female psychological thriller that's easy, trashy, with a decent twist at the end. But the question we ask is: if you hate the books characters, and detest the way it's written, does that neccessarily make it a bad book?

Monique Bowley with Jo Lauder and Gabe Lauder

The Girl on The Train by Paula Hawkins

