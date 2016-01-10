News
The Thriller: The Girl On The Train, Paula Hawkins

mamamia book club

10 Jan 2016 · 39 minutes

It outsold Dan Brown’s The DaVinci Code and has been sitting at the top of the charts since its release. A page turner for sure; a female psychological thriller that's easy, trashy, with a decent twist at the end.  But the question we ask is: if you hate the books characters, and detest the way it's written, does that neccessarily make it a bad book? 

Show notes

Your hosts are Monique Bowley with Jo Lauder and Gabe Lauder

The book is The Girl on The Train by Paula Hawkins

Check out our other great holidays reads here

Contact the show via email podcast@mamamia.com.au

tweet us @mamamiapodcasts

or facebook.com/mamamiapodcastnetwork 

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network 

 

