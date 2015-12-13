The Prize Winner: All The Light We Cannot See - Anthony Doerr

Orphaned children? A priceless diamond that holds magical powers? A blind French girl and a German whizkid who fall in love via a secret radio transmission? Oh puhlease. Sounds like something from the pages of a Mills and Boon. Instead, Anthony Doerr's war time tome won the 2015 Pulitzer. Written from the child's perspective, the themes of light, love, and how against all odds people still try to be good to one another is masterful. Don't be put off by the 500-odd pages; Doerr's light touch means it's an easy read.

