The Prize Winner: All The Light We Cannot See - Anthony Doerr

The Pulitzer Prize winner for fiction this year sounds more like something from a Mills and Boon novel. Orphaned children, a priceless magical diamond, a blind French girl and a German wunderkind who fall in love via a radio transmission? But Anthony Doerr's war time tome, ten years in the making, is masterful. Written from the child's perspective, the themes of light, love, and how against all odds people still try to be good to one another is stunning. Don't be put off by the 500-odd pages; Doerr's light touch means it's an easy read.

