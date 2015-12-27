The Beautiful Read: The Eye Of The Sheep, Sofie Laguna

In my opinion, there is no greater discovery in 2015 than this book. Despite its heavy themes, The Eye Of The Sheep is an eminently readable and joyous tale. Told through the eyes of young Jimmy Flick, it's a story about family dysfunction, social disadvantage and a mother's love. It’s the most beautiful and skillful depiction of Australian domestic life since Tim Winton’s Cloudstreet. You can almost smell the cut grass and the sea. It won the Miles Franklin and you won’t have to guess why.
