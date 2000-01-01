Peter FitzSimons Knows How To Write A Bestseller

Peter FitzSimons is one of Australia’s best selling non-fiction authors of the last 20 years. With no less than 36 published works to his name, FitzSimons is also one of the countries most popular columnists and after-dinner speakers.

In 2011, FitzSimons was named a Member of the Order of Australia for his service to literature, and his significant community contributions to conservation, disability care, social welfare and sport.

But despite how busy he is, FitzSimons endeavours to write a book a year - something he has managed to do for at least the last decade.

Host Jessie Stephens chats to FitzSimons about what makes a great story, why he’d never write fiction and how he manages to write a book a year.

Remember, this is a Book Club, so we're assuming if you're listening you've read the book. That means there will be spoilers, so if you haven't read it, grab a copy, get reading and join us after you've turned the last page. We'll be right here waiting for you!

If this podcast has raised any issues for you or someone you know, please contact Lifeline 13 11 14 for support.

Come join our Book Club Facebook group here.

You can buy Peter FitzSimons' books on Apple Books at apple.co/mamamia

Your host is Jessie Stephens.

Leah Porges is the producer of Mamamia Book Club.

You can call Jessie and Leah on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to get this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.