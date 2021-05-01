News
Mamamia Book Club

The Survivors

It’s no secret we’re fans of Jane Harper at Mamamia, with her books The Dry, Force of Nature and The Lost Man cementing her as one of Australia’s best writers.

Her latest novel, The Survivors, is a thrilling novel about Kieran Elliott, who left his small town in Tasmania to escape his traumatic past, only to have to face them again when he returns and a body is found on a beach.

Mamamia’s editor in chief Clare Stephens, and senior news writer Gemma Bath, join host Billi Fitzsimons to break down The Survivors, because if you’ve read it, you’ll know we HAVE to discuss that ending.

You can buy The Survivors here.

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Send us a voice memo to podcast@mamamia.com.au

This episode was produced by Emmeline Peterson