Mamamia Book Club

Everything You Wanted To Ask Jessie Stephens About Heartsick

Welcome to a very special episode of Mamamia's Book Club! If you loved Heartsick as much as we did, you probably had a million questions for author Jessie Stephens after you finished. So Billi Fitzsimons sat down with her for a Q&A to find out how she found Ana, Claire and Patrick, what her writing process was like and what's next for the first time author.

You can buy A Heartsick here. Use the exclusive code found on your MPlus membership page at checkout for 10% off.


CONTACT US
Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386
Send us a voice memo to podcast@mamamia.com.au

This episode was produced by Emmeline Peterson