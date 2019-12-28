Jane Harper's Formula For Writing Books You Can't Put Down

Jane Harper is the author of international bestsellers The Dry, Force of Nature and The Lost Man, and is inarguably one of the biggest names in Australian fiction.

Harper, a former journalist, has a formula for writing a book that’s now been shared all over the world. She knows better than just about anyone, how to build intrigue, mystery and suspense, upon the backdrop of Australia’s harsh and unforgiving landscape.

So, how does she make sure that the reader is entirely unable to put her book down? And where does she get her ideas from?

In this episode, Jessie Stephens and Harper explore the processes behind Jane’s much-loved novels that have resonated deeply with more than one million people.

Remember, this is a Book Club, so we're assuming if you're listening you've read the book. That means there will be spoilers, so if you haven't read it, grab a copy, get reading and join us after you've turned the last page. We'll be right here waiting for you!

