Mamamia Book Club

Ghosts By Dolly Alderton

Dolly Alderton is the name on everyone's lips; her first book Everything I Know About Love was a best-seller, and her podcasts The High Low and Sentimental Garbage have listeners in stitches. Her debut novel, Ghosts, is an instant classic, resonating with women of all life stages.Lifestyle Editor Tamara Davis and Evening Editor Katie Stow join host Billi Fitzsimons to break down one of the biggests books of 2020, and whether it lives up to the hype.

You can buy Ghosts here. Use your exclusive code READ10MPLUS at checkout for 10% off.

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Send us a voice memo to podcast@mamamia.com.au

This episode was produced by Emmeline Peterson