Trent Dalton's Boy Swallows Universe has been labelled one of the must-read books of the year so what better way to kick off this summer season of Book Club. And joining Jessie Stephens to discuss it is writer and self-confessed Trent Dalton fangirl, Holly Wainwright.

So did this book live up to all the hype? Did the fantasy element make or break it? Can a book so heavy with drugs and abuse really be all about love? And how important is the title?

Remember, this is a Book Club, so we're assuming if you're listening you've read the book too. That means there will be spoilers, so if you haven't read it, grab a copy, get reading and join us after you've turned the last page. We'll be right here waiting for you!

About the Book Brisbane, 1983: A lost father, a mute brother, a mum in jail, a heroin dealer for a stepfather and a notorious crim for a babysitter. It's not as if Eli's life isn't complicated enough already. He's just trying to follow his heart, learning what it takes to be a good man, but life just keeps throwing obstacles in the way - not least of which is Tytus Broz, legendary Brisbane drug dealer. But Eli's life is about to get a whole lot more serious. He's about to fall in love. And, oh yeah, he has to break into Boggo Road Gaol on Christmas Day, to save his mum. A story of brotherhood, true love and the most unlikely of friendships, Boy Swallows Universe will be the most heartbreaking, joyous and exhilarating novel you will read all year. End Credits...

