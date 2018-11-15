News
Book Club Is Back....

mamamia book club

15 Nov 2018 · 2 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

This summer we are bringing back the Mamamia Book Club.

Over 8 weeks we'll be discussing 8 of the biggest books of the year.

We’re kicking it off on the 16th of December with Trent Dalton’s Boy Swallows Universe. Then every Sunday after that a new episode will drop. There will be Jordan Peterson’s 12 Rules For Life, Liane Moriarty’s Nine Perfect Strangers, Jane Harper’s The Lost Man, Dolly Alderton’s Everything I Know About Love, Holly Wainwright’s How To Be Perfect, Melissa Broder’s The Pisces and Gayle Honeyman's Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine.

If you want to be a part of our book club subscribe to the Mamamia Book Club in iTunes now and join our Mamamia Book Club Facebook group.

The Mamamia Book Club, forming on December 16.

 

More Episodes

Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine

26 minutes  ·  02 Feb 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Pisces

28 minutes  ·  26 Jan 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How To Be Perfect

38 minutes  ·  19 Jan 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Everything I Know About Love

32 minutes  ·  12 Jan 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Lost Man

32 minutes  ·  05 Jan 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Nine Perfect Strangers

28 minutes  ·  29 Dec 2018

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

12 Rules For Life

48 minutes  ·  22 Dec 2018

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Boy Swallows Universe

32 minutes  ·  15 Dec 2018

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Book Club Is Back....

2 minutes  ·  15 Nov 2018

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BOOK BONUS: How To Be Perfect

21 minutes  ·  28 Aug 2018

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Self-Helpy Book: Make It Happen, Michelle Bridges.

45 minutes  ·  27 Aug 2016

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Sexy Thriller: Maestra, LS Hilton

39 minutes  ·  20 Aug 2016

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Classic, Re-imagined: Eligible, Curtis Sittenfeld.

58 minutes  ·  13 Aug 2016

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Memoir: The Anti-Cool Girl, Rosie Waterland

43 minutes  ·  06 Aug 2016

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Thriller: The One Who Got Away, Caroline Overington

41 minutes  ·  30 Jul 2016

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Best Seller: Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty

43 minutes  ·  23 Jul 2016

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Cult Read: The Life-Changing Magic Of Tidying Up

43 minutes  ·  17 Jan 2016

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Thriller: The Girl On The Train, Paula Hawkins

39 minutes  ·  10 Jan 2016

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Self-Help One: Big Magic, Elizabeth Gilbert

31 minutes  ·  02 Jan 2016

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Beautiful Read: The Eye Of The Sheep, Sofie Laguna

44 minutes  ·  27 Dec 2015

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio