Mamamia Book Club

Mamamia Podcasts

A Lonely Girl Is A Dangerous Thing

A Lonely Girl Is A Dangerous Thing is not your ordinary book about a 20-something finding themselves; it’s so much more. Author Jessie Tu explores the intersection of race, sexuality, familial and societal expectations, and our guests this week have a LOT of feelings about it.


Host of The Undone Emily Vernem and Mamamia’s News Editor Melody Teh join host Billi Fitzsimons to discuss this complicated and fascinating book.

You can buy A Lonely Girl Is A Dangerous Thing here. Use the exclusive code found on your MPlus membership page at checkout for 10% off.


CONTACT US
Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386
Send us a voice memo to podcast@mamamia.com.au

This episode was produced by Emmeline Peterson