First a heads up: you might notice this episode has dropped a day late, that's because yesterday was January 26th and it is not a day of celebration. Being a good ally doesn't just matter one day a year, it matters all year round so have a listen to Allira Potter’s Fill My Cup conversation with Megan Waters about being a good ally by clicking here.

Now, this episode Shannen shares the story of an influencer who had the world at her feet, until her mum and dad were caught up in America's biggest college admission scandal. So, how did it all go down? What is life like now for Olivia Jade? And is Holly a shoo-in for her schools rhythmic gymnastics team? Listen to find out!

Hosts: Shannen Findlay and Holly Wainwright

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Thom Lion

