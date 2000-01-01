Welcome to Lowbrow! Your cheat-sheet to big pop-culture moments from the perspective of two women 25 years apart.

He's one of the biggest movie stars in the world, but when Tom Cruise jumped up on Oprah's couch to scream about how much he loved his girlfriend Katie Holmes, the world had...questions.

This week, Holly explains to Em how 'TomKat' met, the Mission Impossible style way Katie divorced Tom, and exactly why she was obsessed with Suri Cruise.

One story, two generations, so much WTF.

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

CONTACT US

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Hosts: Emily Vernem and Holly Wainwright

Executive Producers: Tia Ucich and Lize Ratliff

Producer: Emmeline Peterson

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.