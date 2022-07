In the 2000s, a one-size body ruled them all; thin and waifish. A literal size 0. And according to a lot of people, there is one person to blame for that. Celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe.

In this episode, Holly explains to Em who the 'Zobots' were, how Rachel defined not only 2000s fashion but also dress sizes, and what happened to Misha Barton at Nicole Richie's infamous Memorial Day BBQ...

One story, two generations, so much WTF.

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

CONTACT US

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Hosts: Emily Vernem and Holly Wainwright

Executive Producers: Tia Ucich

Producer: Emmeline Peterson

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au

Become a Mamamia subscriber: https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.