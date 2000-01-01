News
Pete Davidson And The Rise Of The Pixie Boyfriend

Welcome to Lowbrow! Your cheat-sheet to big pop-culture moments from the perspective of two women 25 years apart.

You may have heard of the manic pixie dream girl, but she is so 2000s. Now everyone wants a manic pixie dream boyfriend. Wondering what that is? On this episode of Lowbrow, Em explains to Holly what a "Pixie Boyfriend" is and why every It Girl in Hollywood is getting one.

Plus, she points out some of the most famous pixie boyfriends, including the 'head pixie', Pete Davidson, and includes a check list so you know if you're dating one yourself.

One story, two generations, so much WTF.

THE END BITS

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Hosts: Emily Vernem and Holly Wainwright

Executive Producers: Tia Ucich and Lize Ratliff

Producer: Emmeline Peterson

Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au

