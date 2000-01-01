Welcome to Lowbrow! Your cheat-sheet to big pop-culture moments from the perspective of two women 25 years apart.

The year is 2013, and the world is watching the MTV VMA's. It's normal programming, until a giant teddy bear appears on stage, and out of it's stomach climbs one of the biggest starts in the world...like we'd never seen her before.

This week Em talks twerking to Holly, and the event that bought the dance move to the mainstream. PLUS they look back at some other notable trends from the last decade.

One story, two generations, so much WTF.

Hosts: Emily Vernem and Holly Wainwright

Executive Producers: Tia Ucich and Lize Ratliff

Producer: Emmeline Peterson

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

