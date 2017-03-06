News
When Everyone Says "I Can't Believe You're Not Taken".

love life

06 Mar 2017 · 29 minutes

She’s 28, nice, smart, isn’t bad looking or crazy. People always tell her, “I can’t believe you’re not taken!” How does she get over the anxiety that she will never find anyone to have kids with? He’s a health nut who has moved in with a guy 14 years younger and drinks. How can he get him to put the bottle away without putting the relationship in jeopardy? Bianca's been having serious troubles with her hubby and is in major debt. She's found out her dad is leaving her money. Should she tell her husband? 

Join Osher Günsberg with psychologist Leanne Hall as they dish out the real talk relationship advice your friends will never say to your face. 

Show Notes

Your hosts are: Osher Gunsberg and Leanne Hall

Have a question? Call the podphone on 02 8999 9386

OR record a voice memo in your phone and email podcast@mamamia.com.au 

This show was produced by Monique Bowley and Kelly Glover for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

You can buy books from  any of our podcast guests at our iBooks store at apple.co/mamamia.

And while you are there, please subscribe to the show, and leave a rating and a five star review!

