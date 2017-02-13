Breaking The Cycle Of Bad Relationships

She’s 26 and dates the same type of guy over and over. How can she break the cycle? A woman has been with her boyfriend for four years and he's not taking her marriage hints. Should she ask him? And Dave is in love with his best mate's ex. What a cliche.

Join Osher Günsberg with psychologist Leanne Hall as they dish out the real talk relationship advice your friends will never say to your face.

Your hosts are: Osher Gunsberg and Leanne Hall

This show was produced by Monique Bowley and Kelly Glover for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

