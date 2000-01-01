Lady Startup

Zara Seidler was scrolling on her phone when she started receiving several very similar messages from friends.

Someone she knew of, Sam, but had never met was looking to start a news platform for young people.

This was right up Zara's alley.

So she messaged him, they went for coffee and they hit it off. And the very next day, they started the Daily Aus.

For over three years The Daily Aus was a side hustle but in 2020 what was making headlines became incredibly personal, black lives matter, the US election and COVID all had a part to play.

In just 12 months their side hustle accumulated over 200K followers.

So what's it like being just 25 and creating one of the most recognisable social news platforms in the country? and did Zara ever anticipate this level of success?

Host: Shazzy Hunt

Guest: Zara Seidler

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Audio Production: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

