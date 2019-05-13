Tammy Barton Built A Business On Debt

From Mamamia, this is Lady Startup, the show where we pick the brains of female entrepreneurs so you can get a little peek into how they built their businesses.

Rachel Corbett’s guest today is Tammy Barton, the founder of the money management company, My Budget.

When Tammy was 22, she started a small business helping people manage their finances from her kitchen table.

Since then, MyBudget has gone on to manage over $831 million and process more than 4.3million transactions on behalf of thousands of clients every year.

So how did a woman in their 20s step into the financial services sector and dominate it?

Let’s find out.

