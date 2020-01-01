Desiree Deravi Started Interning In Her 30s

Desiree Deravi was a podiatrist for almost 10 years, and although she enjoyed it, something was missing ... it wasn't her passion. So one day she dropped everything, sold her car, packed a suitcase and traded Melbourne for Bali, with no plan or any idea on what she would do next.

Desiree Deravi is now the founder of S/W/F boutique. A fashion label you’ve definitely seen in your Instagram feed.

When Desiree moved to Bali she had no idea what it would take to make a label. She had no prior experience in fashion and was self-funding the entire business while working as a podiatrist.

So how did Desiree survive the first three years of business? what would she do differently? and how crucial is Instagram to cash flow? She sits down with Georgia Love ...

LINKS

You can shop S/W/F Boutique online at swfboutique.com or follow them on Instagram @swfboutique

CREDITS

Host: Georgia Love, Co-Founder of Georgia Elliot Sleepwear

Guest: Desiree Deravi

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

