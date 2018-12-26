News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Summer Series: Poppy King

lady startup

26 Dec 2018 · 43 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Welcome to the summer series of Lady Startup! The show where female entrepreneurs share the ups and downs of building an empire.

Over the next four weeks, you'll be hearing a series if specially selected interviews that Mia Freedman did with amazing female entrepreneurs on her podcast, No Filter.

To hear more of her awesome chats head to... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/no-filter/

This week's guest is lipstick queen, Poppy King.

Poppy King was HUGE in the 90's thanks to her range of Poppy lipsticks.  If you’re a woman over 30 chances are you owned at least one of them, but probably more.  Her first range was named after empowering female characteristics and within 3 short years, Poppy Industries had become the biggest cosmetics company in Australia.  

At its height, it was turning over $8mill a year, which was huge in the '90s but in the early 2000s the company dissolved and Poppy moved to NY to work for Estee Lauder.

Now she’s back with a new range called Lipstick Queen, available in Mecca, and she talks to Mia about what it was like building a business at a time when female entrepreneurship wasn't a thing. 

CREDITS:

Guest: Poppy King, Founder of Lipstick Queen

Host: Rachel Corbett & Mia Freedman

Producer: Rachel Corbett & Rachael Hart

JOIN THE LADY STARTUP COMMUNITY:

Subscribe to the LadyStartup newsletter at our website... https://www.ladystartup.com.au/

Check out amazing female entrepreneurs or get your business featured on the LadyStartup Instagram page... https://www.instagram.com/ladystartups/

Meet like-minded women in our Facebook Group... https://www.facebook.com/ladystartups/

Find more episodes of this and other Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Love the show and want to tell us about it? Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

More Episodes

Ronni Kahn: OzHarvest

29 minutes  ·  02 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Katia Santilli & Vera Yan: Nimble Activewear

33 minutes  ·  25 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Irene Falcone: Nourished Life

35 minutes  ·  18 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Danielle Allen: Two Birds Brewing

33 minutes  ·  11 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Andrea Rogers: Xtend Barre

31 minutes  ·  04 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: How Six Weeks Can Launch A Lady Startup

21 minutes  ·  16 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Katherine Sabbath

35 minutes  ·  14 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: Lady Startup Idea Kickstarter

13 minutes  ·  09 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Stephanie Reuss and Victoria Stuart: Beam Australia

44 minutes  ·  07 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kate Morris: Adore Beauty

37 minutes  ·  30 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Annabelle Chauncy: School For Life Foundation

42 minutes  ·  23 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Abigail Forsyth: Keep Cup

39 minutes  ·  16 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: How Roxy Jacenko Created Five Brands In One Year

26 minutes  ·  14 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Lady Startup Is Back

7 minutes  ·  09 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Melanie Perkins Business Was Just Valued At $1Billion

43 minutes  ·  20 May 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tammy Barton Built A Business On Debt

28 minutes  ·  13 May 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How To Launch Your Own Lady Startup

4 minutes  ·  08 May 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Chelsea Bonner Is Changing The Modelling Industry For Good

36 minutes  ·  06 May 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How Kristy Chong Made Undies High-Tech

32 minutes  ·  29 Apr 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Monica Meldrum Is Taking On The Snack Food Giants

33 minutes  ·  22 Apr 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio