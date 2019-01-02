News
Search

Summer Series: George McEncroe

lady startup

02 Jan 2019 · 32 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Welcome to the summer series of Lady Startup! The show where female entrepreneurs share the ups and downs of building an empire.

In this special bonus series, we're sharing awesome interviews Mia Freedman did with female entrepreneurs on her podcast, No Filter.

To hear more of her chats head to... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/no-filter/

This week's guest is George McEncroe, founder of the female ride-sharing app, Sheba.

In 2016 George was working several jobs and saving for a house deposit after she’d divorced from her husband.  To get a little extra cash she registered to be an Uber driver but kept pulling out at the last minute because she was worried about the risks of driving at night.  

So instead of moving on with her life and doing nothing about it, she decided to make her own all-female ride-sharing app - all female drivers, all female passengers and a service where people would be comfortable transporting their kids.  

So how do you go about building your own app?  Or competing with a behemoth like Uber?

Mia Freedman talks to the woman who did all those things, George McEncroe.

CREDITS:

Guest: George McEncroe, Founder of the female ride-sharing app, Shebah

Host: Rachel Corbett & Mia Freedman

Producer: Rachel Corbett & Rachael Hart

JOIN THE LADY STARTUP COMMUNITY:

Subscribe to the LadyStartup newsletter at our website... https://www.ladystartup.com.au/

Check out amazing female entrepreneurs or get your business featured on the LadyStartup Instagram page... https://www.instagram.com/ladystartups/

Meet like-minded women in our Facebook Group... https://www.facebook.com/ladystartups/

Find more episodes of this and other Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Love the show and want to tell us about it? Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

