Summer Series: Chelsea Bonner

lady startup

09 Jan 2019 · 45 minutes

Welcome to the summer series of Lady Startup! The show where female entrepreneurs share the ups and downs of building an empire.

In this special bonus series, we're sharing awesome interviews Mia Freedman did with female entrepreneurs on her podcast, No Filter.

To hear more of her chats head to... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/no-filter/

This week's guest is Chelsea Bonner, Founder of the curve and plus-size modeling agency, Bella Management.

When you open up fashion magazines you’re used to seeing the same type of body on every page and that’s what Chelsea Bonner is trying to change.  

Chelsea is the daughter of top model Nola Clark and the bloke who used to fly the helicopter in Skippy, Tony Bonner.  That bit of information might seem random but growing up in a famous family had a lot to do with how she approached representing talent when she started Bella Management.

Something she’s now, after a lot of hard work, having a lot of success at.  Not least of all because she’s the agent for one of the most famous curve models in the world, Robyn Lawley.

So how do you start your own modeling agency and try to make women feel good about their bodies in an industry designed to do the opposite?

CREDITS:

Guest: Chelsea Bonner, Founder of Bella Management

Host: Rachel Corbett & Mia Freedman

Producer: Rachel Corbett & Rachael Hart

JOIN THE LADY STARTUP COMMUNITY:

Subscribe to the LadyStartup newsletter at our website... https://www.ladystartup.com.au/

Check out amazing female entrepreneurs or get your business featured on the LadyStartup Instagram page... https://www.instagram.com/ladystartups/

Meet like-minded women in our Facebook Group... https://www.facebook.com/ladystartups/

Find more episodes of this and other Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Love the show and want to tell us about it? Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

More Episodes

Ronni Kahn: OzHarvest

29 minutes  ·  02 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Katia Santilli & Vera Yan: Nimble Activewear

33 minutes  ·  25 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Irene Falcone: Nourished Life

35 minutes  ·  18 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Danielle Allen: Two Birds Brewing

33 minutes  ·  11 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Andrea Rogers: Xtend Barre

31 minutes  ·  04 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: How Six Weeks Can Launch A Lady Startup

21 minutes  ·  16 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Katherine Sabbath

35 minutes  ·  14 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: Lady Startup Idea Kickstarter

13 minutes  ·  09 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Stephanie Reuss and Victoria Stuart: Beam Australia

44 minutes  ·  07 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kate Morris: Adore Beauty

37 minutes  ·  30 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Annabelle Chauncy: School For Life Foundation

42 minutes  ·  23 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Abigail Forsyth: Keep Cup

39 minutes  ·  16 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: How Roxy Jacenko Created Five Brands In One Year

26 minutes  ·  14 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Lady Startup Is Back

7 minutes  ·  09 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Melanie Perkins Business Was Just Valued At $1Billion

43 minutes  ·  20 May 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tammy Barton Built A Business On Debt

28 minutes  ·  13 May 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How To Launch Your Own Lady Startup

4 minutes  ·  08 May 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Chelsea Bonner Is Changing The Modelling Industry For Good

36 minutes  ·  06 May 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How Kristy Chong Made Undies High-Tech

32 minutes  ·  29 Apr 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Monica Meldrum Is Taking On The Snack Food Giants

33 minutes  ·  22 Apr 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio