BONUS: How A Former Olympian Became A Lady Startup

Coming off the back of competing at the 2010 Winter Olympics in snowboard cross, Steph Prem hit a difficult jump one morning in practice, and well... her whole world shifted in that moment.

After sustaining major injuries and spending 5 years in rehab, Steph discovered clinical pilates. She left the world of competitive sport and launched her own business, Studio PP.

But there were more challenges in store for Steph and in this episode, she tells Lady Startup Founder, Mia Freedman, what’s been going on...

This episode was brought to you by the MYOB & Smiling Mind Small Business Program. Partnering to make mental health everyone’s business.

Guests: Steph Prem, Studio PP

