Lady Startup

Jessica Ducrou, you might not know her name but you've definitely heard of her work.

She's the person behind Splendour In The Grass, Falls Music And Arts Festival and Homebake, to name a few.

Jess is a trailblazer and arguably one of the most powerful people in the Australian music industry. If you've ever been to one of her festivals or a gig she's booked you could consider her the person in charge of making memories.

But getting to this point was in no way straightforward. It takes a lot of moxie, some cold calling and a whole lot of networking to create events like these.

So how does someone organise an event with over 50,000 people in attendance? What is the key to making an event great? And what is it really like to be working in the live music industry during a pandemic?

Jessica Ducrou joins Georgia Love...



CREDIT

Host: Georgia Love, Co-Founder of Georgia Elliot Sleepwear

Guest: Jessica Ducrou

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

