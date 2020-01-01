How Sarah Davidson Turned Burnout Into A Business

Sarah Davidson was a young, hard-working lawyer with a severe caffeine habit when she was diagnosed with adrenal fatigue - a condition that left her in a state of constant exhaustion. And no, not even 10 cups of coffee a day could help her.

In a bid to replace her coffee addiction whilst traveling in Asia, Sarah discovered Matcha. A finely ground powder of green tea leaves. Little did she know that that discovery would lead her to start a side hustle called Matcha Maiden and later on, become a full-time self-described fun-trepreneur.

Sarah is also the host of the Seize The Yay podcast and has just written a book, totally transforming what was once her corporate career into a LadyStartup. So how did she do it? She tells Georgia Love...

Host: Georgia Love, Co-Founder of Georgia Elliot Sleepwear

Guest: Sarah Davidson

