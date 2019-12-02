Ronni Kahn: OzHarvest

Welcome to the final episode of season 3 of Lady Startup! The podcast where we find out how to build a business from women who’ve done it before.

To round out the season Rachel Corbett is talking to a woman who is tackling the massive issue of food waste. Founder of OzHarvest, Ronni Kahn.

Ronni was working in events when she saw how much perfectly good food was thrown out because of laws that prevented it from being donated.

Instead of getting frustrated she decided to do something about it and started OzHarvest. A food rescue organisation, that collects food from commercial outlets and delivers it to more than 1300 charities supporting people in need.

Ronni is on a mission to halve food waste by 2020 so how is she doing that?

Listen to find out...

CREDITS

Guest: Ronni Kahn

Host: Rachel Corbett, Founder of PodSchool

