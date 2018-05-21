Peta Shulman: GoodnessMe Box

Welcome to Lady Startup, the podcast for people who want to find out how you turn the idea in their head into a business that can pay the bills.

Rachel Corbett's guest today is the Founder and Director of GoodnessMe Box, Peta Shulman.

Peta came up with the idea for the business after she was diagnosed with an auto-immune disease and started looking for a way to improve her diet.

After realising there were a whole heap of great health products people probably didn’t know about she put aside $20,000 of her own savings and set herself a deadline of three months to make the business a success.

Within 10 days her instagram account had over 10,000 followers, within two months the business was profitable and within a year Goodness Me Box had turned over $1 million dollars.

So how did she turn a scary diagnosis into a successful company?

Listen to find out...

CREDITS:

Guest: Peta Shulman, Founder & Director, GoodnessMe Box

Host/Producer: Rachel Corbett, Founder of PodSchool

JOIN THE LADY STARTUP COMMUNITY:

Subscribe to the LadyStartup newsletter at our website... https://www.ladystartup.com.au/

Check out amazing female entrepreneurs or get your business featured on the LadyStartup Instagram page... https://www.instagram.com/ladystartups/

Meet like-minded women in our Facebook Group... https://www.facebook.com/ladystartups/

Find more episodes of this and other Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Love the show and want to tell us about it? Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au