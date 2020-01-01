How To Quit Your Dream Job

There aren’t many people who can say they’ve visited makeup artist François Nars’ private island in Tahiti.

But before she launched her own business, hanging out with famous beauty gurus was Monica Tarca’s day job. She worked in the PR department for Mecca, the massive beauty company.

So why did she leave?

Because she had the itch to start her own business.

In this episode, Mia sits down with Monica to talk about launching Vestirsi, the mistakes she’s made and the issues she’s faced. They also discuss how working for one of Australia’s most famous and successful entrepreneurs - Jo Horgan who founded Mecca - has taught her five essential things about running a business.

Host: Mia Freedman, co-founder of Mamamia and founder of Lady Startup

Guest: Monica Tarca

