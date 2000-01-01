So you're desperate to launch your own business or side-hustle. But you don’t really know where to start, what the things are that you SHOULD be doing and what things you SHOULDN’T be doing.

It can be very overwhelming.

In this episode, we unveil the 3 most common mistakes Lady Startups fall into and tell you exactly how to avoid them yourself. We discuss…

Methods to combat procrastination.

Why a business plan is actually super important.

And why sometimes, you can’t (and shouldn't) do everything on your own.

CREDITS

Host: Mia Freedman, Founder of Lady Startup and Co-Founder of Mamamia



Producers: Bridgette Bathgate and Hannah Mansur

Audio Producer: Mikayla Floriano

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

