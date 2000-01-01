Lady Startup

Alex Tanya Weller, like many other people, had tried to buy a rug online and failed. In fact, in 2014 people all over the world were scrolling the internet in search of the perfect rug.

But no one was buying them.

So Alex and her husband set out to create Miss Amara, an e-commerce rug business that takes the hassle out of buying a rug online.

Seven years on and Miss Amara's customer service is at the top of its game. Customers can jump online and see what a rug will look like in their space, can seek assistance from professionals and even try it at home and return it if they aren't happy.

So how did Miss Amara transform an online grudge purchase into a cult fave? And why is it important for businesses to go above and beyond for its customers, even if it's costly?

