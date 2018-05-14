Mia Freedman: Mamamia Media Company

Welcome to Lady Startup, the podcast where boss lady’s sit down and spill the beans on what it’s really like to work for yourself.

Rachel Corbett's guest today is the Co-Founder and Creative Director of the Mamamia Media Company, Mia Freedman.

After a successful career in magazines and a not so successful stint as an executive at Channel 9, Mia found herself unemployed and looking for her next move.

Realising women were moving increasingly online she sat down at her computer in 2007 and started up Mamamia.com.au.

11 years later that humble personal blog is a very successful company that reaches five million women each month.

So how did she go from blogging in her lounge room to running Australia’s largest digital media company for women?

Listen to find out…

CREDITS:

Guest: Mia Freedman, Co-Founder and Creative Director of the Mamamia Media Company

Host/Producer: Rachel Corbett, Founder of PodSchool

JOIN THE LADY STARTUP COMMUNITY:

Subscribe to the LadyStartup newsletter at our website... https://www.ladystartup.com.au/

Check out amazing female entrepreneurs or get your business featured on the LadyStartup Instagram page... https://www.instagram.com/ladystartups/

Meet like-minded women in our Facebook Group... https://www.facebook.com/ladystartups/

Find more episodes of this and other Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Love the show and want to tell us about it? Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au