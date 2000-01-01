Lady Startup

Marion Grasby knows how to cook really, really good food. So she made it her mission to help others do the same!

After her time on Masterchef Marion was determined to make a career for herself in the culinary world. Her friends were constantly asking her, how she balanced the flavours in her green curry or how they could make a pad thai just like hers.

So she and her husband founded Marion's Kitchen. Full-proof meal kits for you to make at home.

Today Marion's Kitchen is so much more than meal kits. Marion is the most followed Aussie chef on Youtube, she has grown her audience and customer base internationally and has even innovated new ways to engage with her consumers through her all-access subscription service.

So how did Marion establish a strong brand and business outside of Masterchef? And why does her business continue to kick goals?

Marion joins Georgia Love...

